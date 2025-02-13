Store Cattle
350 Cattle through the rings at Hallworthy saw D Philp & Sons of Pelynt set a new centre record of £2450 for a ripper of a Charolais x Dairy Steer long and strong with a great carcase, next his pen of five Aberdeen Angus x Steers deep bodied and full of meat away at £2350, their best group of four well defined Charolais x Steers again superbly well fleshed at £2200 and a pen of four stunning looking British Blue x Steers again great conformation at £2100.
JP & TC Chapman of Redruth had another great day with his homebred Limousin x Steers tall and deep bodied and well defined carcase to £2310 and a black Limousin x to £2090. K, K & D Horwell of Tresparrett saw their super run of 30 Cattle to a top of £2280 for a super pair of 18 month Limousin x Steers, long, tall and plenty of time, with their five strong Steers same age at £1900.
CF Biscombe & Son of Camelford saw his best British Blue x Steer to £2300 a lump of a bullock with a great outlook, and another taller but well fleshed boy to £1880. CP Hutchings of Lostwithiel saw the best of his run of Devon x Steers at 18 months to £1870 and P Coles of Altarnun saw his front end of 19 month old Dairy x Blues away at £1810.
The best Friesians today free martin Heifers at 22 months from the Hawken Family of Trelash made £1680 and D Philp & Son saw their three best Holstein x Stees away to £1560.
Heifers – It was the Philp Family at the top again with two wonderful well fleshed Aberdeen Angus x Heifers to £2150 and a super pair of Charolais x Heifers with super shape and fleshing to £2140.
K, K & D Horwell back in with a flashy Limousin x Heifer again well defined to £2020 and a second to £2010. JP & TC Chapman saw their best suckler bred Limousin Heifers to £1840. C F Biscombe next with a super British Blue x Heifer away to £1730 and P Coles saw his best bunch of seven British Blue x to £1640.
Cows – J Talling & Son of Looe took top honours with grazing Cows to £1680 for a South Devon x aged Cow and an older Cow from GD & CL Skinner of Bude to £1190.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Another big day in Hallworthy stirk section, a strong number of just shy of 200 stirks and plenty of eye watering prices achieved, with 36 stirks selling over £1000.
Youngstock travelling from all parts of Devon & Cornwall here today to take advantage of Hallworthy’s trade which has the edge on the majority of the other centres.
Weaned calves (3-5 months of age) - A decent show of weaned calves and a team of buyers out to purchase. Top was a strong £735 (5m) for a pair of sweet Blue steers sold by CW Daniel and Son, Callington who sold a bunch of five at £720. Their heifers sold to a premium at an impressive £655 & £600 (only 4 months).
More weaned calves reached £690 for sweet young limousin steers in from Warman Family Partnership, Delabole who sold Angus steers £650 & £595 (only 4 months old!) with Limousin heifers looking a wonderful trade at £620 (4m). All weaned calves forward averaged an impressive £641.
Stirks (6-12 months of age) - Dairy x Charolais steers top the section flying up to £1380 (12m) for a smart pair presented by D Philp and Son, Looe who sold a single to £1160, their Charolais heifers soared to £1125.
Blue steers reached a huge £1320 (12m) and blue heifers to £1100 (12m). Dairy x Angus steers reached new heights in the stirks at £1270 (12m) sold by D Philp and son again. Further Dairy x Charolais steers flew to £1120 (10m) for M J Moore, Whitstone who had more at £1000 and Simmental steers to £1010 (9m).
Outstanding Hereford steers hit a colossal £1160 (8m) for T Dance, St Ervan who made £1000 of his Simmental steers. Very young Blue steers to £920 & £905 (7m) in from R Kempthorne and Partners, St Tudy. Very tidy but young Charolais heifers soared away to £1090 (9m) in from M J Moore again, who sold a single simmental heifer to £1005.
This trade is too good to miss out on. Now is the time to cash them in.
Draft Ewes
Similar entry of Draft Ewes and again a very fast trade, a lot more could have been sold, top on the day was £180 for a Texel x from SA Pearse of Crossroads Farm, Lewdown.
Mules to £171 from Graham Heard of Lutsford, Hartland. Suffolk x Ewes to £170 from three vendors. Polled Dorset Ewes to £166 from MR & EG Hannah & Co of Lower Treworrick, St Cleer. Hill breds to £128 from Phil Harper of Roughtor.
Fat Hoggs
A smaller entry of Fat Hoggs with a lot of lean Hoggs on offer, which were harder to place, but the well fleshed Hoggs still very much sought after.
Top per kilo being 345p from two vendors Tom Earl of Ethy Barton for his 45.4kgs to £156.50 and also Mr T J Wills of Higher Trehane, Davidstow for their 44kgs to £152. Several other pens 330 to 340ppkilo. Heavies topped the day at £176 for a pen sold by Colin Burrows of Tredown, Welcombe.
Store Hoggs and In Lamb Ewes
Smaller entry of Store Hoggs but still very much sought after 6 pens over £124 to a top of £131 from Mark Williams, San Mark, St Kew.
John Balman of Bratton Fleming had a run of April Lambing Mule Hoggs which saw a strong trade, top being £200 for three pens.