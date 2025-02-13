350 Cattle through the rings at Hallworthy saw D Philp & Sons of Pelynt set a new centre record of £2450 for a ripper of a Charolais x Dairy Steer long and strong with a great carcase, next his pen of five Aberdeen Angus x Steers deep bodied and full of meat away at £2350, their best group of four well defined Charolais x Steers again superbly well fleshed at £2200 and a pen of four stunning looking British Blue x Steers again great conformation at £2100.