Across South East Cornwall local residents got spooky and scary for Hallowe’en.
The Cornish Times received a number of petrifying photographs including a miniature devilish Dracula, wicked witches, possessed pumpkins and dreaded decorations.
Things got spooky....
+ 6
(View All)
Across South East Cornwall local residents got spooky and scary for Hallowe’en.
The Cornish Times received a number of petrifying photographs including a miniature devilish Dracula, wicked witches, possessed pumpkins and dreaded decorations.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |