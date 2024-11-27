GWR has advised that the Exeter to Okehampton line is to remain closed due to ongoing work on the line following Storm Bert disruption.
The line is now expected to open at some point on Thursday, November 28.
Work to inspect the bridges along the route has been undertaken according to the GWR website but that further work is needed before the railway can be reopened. Network Rail is meeting today (Wednesday November 27) to discuss the ongoing disruption on the line.
The taxi shuttle service will be continue between Exeter St David's and Okehampton, in both directions running at times on the train timetable. The journey takes about 40 minutes.
Passengers are advised that taxis will pick up from in front of the station; and to check that taxis picking up are working on behalf of GWR before using. No taxi should ask for payment.
The taxis will run direct between Exeter St David's and Okehampton, not calling at Newton St Cyres or Crediton, in either direction.
Passengers can also use their tickets at no extra cost on Stagecoach services on the following routes. Show ticket to the driver.
Route 5A between Exeter (Bus Station), Newton St Cyres (Belluno), Crediton (Station), Copplestone and Okehampton.
Route 6A between Exeter (St Davids), Exeter St Thomas (Cowick St) and Okehampton (West Street).
Check the Stagecoach website for bus time and bus stop location information.