The Liskeard to Looe branch line will remain closed until the end of the day according to GWR.
Train services between the stations have been cancelled and a rail replacement taxi service is in place after flooding has closed the line at Sandplace.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “We are sorry for the delay to your journey today. Due to flooding on our Looe branch line, the line is suspended until the end of the day.
“A rail replacement taxi service is in place. Please note, taxis will not depart at the times of the trains due to extended journey times by road. Please wait at the front of stations for these taxis.
“Go Cornwall bus route 73: Liskeard (Station), St Keyne (Community Centre), Sandplace (Station), Looe (Station) are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
“For more help planning your journey, please visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.”