Gunnislake rapper talks about life after The Voice UK
RAPPER Kai Benjamin has been speaking about his next steps in music following his journey to the semi-finals on ITV’s The Voice.
Kai, 20, was back at home in Gunnislake over the half term taking time to relax with his family after a busy few weeks studying and doing shows in Bristol.
With The Voice UK now over, he’s focused on recording music and continuing to build his career both as a solo artist and in the different collaborations he’s involved with.
The high point of his time on the show still has to be the moment in the blind auditions when all four judges’ chairs turned, he says. After getting through the call-backs round, where he performed Waterfalls alongside ensemble Monroe and Olivia Mason, Kai’s last appearance was in the semi-finals, where he performed Feel Good Inc. by The Gorillaz.
“Working with the other Voice particpants, that for me was a nerve-wracking experience,” he says.
“Monroe are three talented singers who sing in harmonies, and then there was the fact I felt that rapping was my unique selling point, but Olivia had the spoken word.
“She was one of the close friends I made on the show, so to be up against her was a bit of a shame. We are still in touch, and I hope she’ll come to the South West.”
The finals of The Voice concluded with singer Anthonia voted the winner. “She was incredible, all the finalists I thought deserved to be there, Anthonia has a beautiful voice.”
Kai had expected working with judge Anne-Marie to be challenging and intense but the singer is “really empathetic, warm and friendly” in person, he said.
“There’s something about her when you walk in the room that puts you at ease, it was kind of like being with a mate.
“A big part of her coaching was on the way I was going to perform, to do with things like looking at the camera. In addition to your mentor you also get some vocal coaching from professional vocal coaches on the show – they are absolutely brilliant, I think perhaps they don’t get enough credit. My voice has never felt so well-trained and healthy as it did then because of the exercises and techniques.”
Kai says that maybe a few singles down the line he’ll be singing more as that side of his performance develops but for now he’ll be putting out music that is mainly rap.
His next single “Again and Again” will be released toward the end of this month and he’s also planning a show at the Rifle Volunteer in St Ann’s Chapel in mid-December.
To keep up to date follow Kai Benjamin on Facebook or on Instagram (@kaib3nji).
