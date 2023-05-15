A recycling company based in Saltash showed Mr Slavin a copy of their tag statements recently, which included £7,000 for one month alone. He said: “The additional rub for them is that everyone who uses the bridge subsidises the ferry because the ferry runs at a loss – it does seem a little unfair that a company which pays so much per month to cross the bridge actually can’t use the ferry at all because their vehicle is too big for it. The government needs to look at the whole system again.”