Thirteen members of Callington New Outlook visited Town and County Councillor, Andrew Long, at his surgery recently to express their concerns about the proposed increases in car parking charges.
They were relieved to learn that, because of so much opposition county-wide, a re-think had taken place and the charges would not continue until midnight but would remain ending at 4pm as at present.
However, it was reported that Cllr Long told the group that the county council was still intending to press ahead with abolishing the ‘first hour free’ in Callington’s B&M car park and that charging to park on Sunday would go ahead.
A spokesperson said: “New Outlook members expressed their disgust that, once again, the motorist was seen as an easy target, but, more importantly, this would not help the local businesses in any way.”