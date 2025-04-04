KAY Barriball and an ever-growing group of friends are stepping out to walk the Tamara route to raise funds for women’s health.
The intrepid group are due to set off from Callington on Saturday April 5 - and are challenging themselves to walk the 20 miles to raise money for the Gynae Oncology Unit at Derriford hospital in Plymouth.
Kay, who underwent surgery for a cancer diagnosis three years ago, said: “Our walking group consists of a group of friends who have either been directly affected by one of the gynaecological cancers - or who have relations or close friends affected, and who have benefitted by the excellent care provided by the Gynae Oncology team at Derriford Hospital.
“We are trying to raise funds to help the team enhance the facilities and level of care they are able to offer to many women in the Plymouth catchment area who are receiving a cancer diagnosis or in the process of treatment.”
The team who have already achieved 92 percent of their £4,500 target, are due to set off at 6am from Callington. Their route will take them to Harrowbarrow and Cotehele Quay, on to Calstock, before catching the train to Bere Alston.
They will then walk to Bere Ferrers, hoping to arrive at Lopwell Dam by 2pm before continuing on to Tamerton Foliot and Southway arriving at the University Hospitals Plymouth, at the Lancaster Suite on Level 6, the home of the Gynae Oncology unit by 6.30pm.
The team walking for women’s health will be posting updates on their JustGiving page during the day, and anyone wishing to join the group for part or all of the walk is more than welcome, adds Kay, who said: “We are all really overwhelmed by people's generosity and support for this challenge.”
Donations can be made to www.justgiving.com/page/kay-barriball-1728141278734