A GROUND floor flat in St Blazey up for auction with a guide price of £55,000 to £65,000 has sold for £55,000.
The property comes with a decking area and shed, and was sold with the remainder of a 125-year lease from January 2013.
The one/two-bedroom property in Rose Hill was among 173 lots listed in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
The property was auctioned in arrangement with Ocean & Country, of Par.
The next auction by the auctioneers, the last of eight this year, starts on December 9 and concludes 48 hours later on December 11.