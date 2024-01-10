CORNWALL Council will consider a motion at its first meeting for 2024 calling for greater protection for councillors against harassment, abuse and intimidation.
The motion calling for protection for councillors has been entitled ‘Defending Democracy’ and has been submitted for debate by Cllr Thalia Marrington and seconded by Cllr Karen Glasson.
It sets out how the issue of abuse of councillors, especially female members, is on the increase nationally, and calls on the council to take a strong, clear and visible approach to tackling the issue.
The leader of the council, Cllr Linda Taylor, said: “The abuse of councillors has been a growing problem in recent years, and I look forward to hearing the discussion. There can be no place for treating people without respect, and if we want to encourage new people to come forward into public life, it is something that must be tackled.”
A second motion calling for a reframing of Cornwall’s Climate Emergency declaration five years after it was first introduced will also be discussed when the full council meets in Truro on Tuesday.
The meeting will also hear questions from both the public and other councillors to the leader and her cabinet colleagues.
As with all motions, the chairman of the council will decide on the day whether to allow one or both of the proposed motions to be debated by the whole council, or if they should be referred to committee for discussion.
It will take place in the council chamber at County Hall (Lys Kernow), starting at 10.30am, and is open to members of the public.