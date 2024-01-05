Great Western Railway is warning of significant disruption today and is advising those planning to travel to check their journeys beforehand and to travel as early as possible.
Currently there is only one route to the west from Paddington with flooding blocking direct services to South Wales and Devon and Cornwall.
To help customers make their journey, those with tickets for Thursday 4 and Friday 5 January are able to travel up to and including Saturday 6 January.
Due to the flooding a significantly reduced level of service can only be provided and will be subject to further short-notice cancellations throughout the day. Customers are advised to travel as early as possible or consider delaying their journey.
With fewer trains able to operate those that can will be very busy. GWR expects to be able to operate a train an hour on the route between London Paddington and Plymouth/Penzance.
If you’ve been affected by delays, you can find out more about claiming compensation at GWR.com/delayrepay.
Customers who purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket. Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled toDelay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.