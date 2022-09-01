Great River Duck Race returns as contestants raise the bar
5000 plastic ducks, August bank holiday crowds and a low tide, it could only be the Great Looe Lions river duck race.
Ducks flooded the river, each battling to claim first place. Duck number 4291 fought hard, coming out victorious and winning its sponsor a grand sum of £1000. While duck 3698 worked hard, pushing its opponents to the limits, it was unable to overcome duck 4291, instead claiming second place and its sponsor £200.
There was plenty of talent on show at this year’s event, ducks clearly raising the bar but only five could get themselves some prize money and ducks 1268, 2053 and 324 were chuffed to finish 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively. Needless to say their sponsors were absolutely made up with their cash prizes £100 and 2 x £50.
All the ducks were ecstatic with the circa £3600 that they raised for charitable causes, and passed on their gratitude to all who helped make their annual race a success, before they were returned safely to their training pond until next year.
