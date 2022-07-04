Grants available for projects to reduce antisocial behaviour in Cornwall

Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Alison Hernandez ( Picture: File image )

Groups interested in running activities to tackle antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Cornwall are being invited to apply for funding of up to £5,000.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has this year allocated £182,500 to her community grants scheme, with the current round dedicated to reducing the impact of antisocial behaviour in the county.

Interested organisations have until August 15 to apply for between £1,000 and £5,000 via a straightforward process run by the Cornwall Community Foundation.

The types of eligible activities might include arts and sports programmes, mentoring schemes or parental support initiatives.

The Commissioner said: “I am always amazed by what our communities can do with relatively small sums of money and it is often residents of our towns, villages and cities who have a clear idea of what makes a difference and where funding is most likely to give positive results.

“ASB can seriously blight lives and if not dealt with can escalate to a point where serious crimes are committed. If your community has identified a need and thinks this fund might help then please fill out an application.”

For more information or to apply visit the Cornwall Community Foundation’s website.

Rounds for the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Grants Scheme are divided into the Commissioner’s priorities of reducing drugs harm, violence and antisocial behaviour, and improving road safety.