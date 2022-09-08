Gorsedh Kernow names 19 new Bards for 2022
Gorsedh Kernow was established with the aim of celebrating and promoting Cornwall’s distinctive Celtic culture and many of this year’s new bards are honoured for working in their community to nurture and promote Cornish culture.
This year the citations show a wide diversity of commitment to the Cornish community. Some have worked with music, both folk music and male voice choirs, and through their performances, teaching and promotion have helped to ensure the future of traditional Cornish music for posterity.
Such as Carmen Hunt from Hendrabridge who was named for promoting Cornish identity and Culture through folk dance. She said: “It’s a real honour to join the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow at the same time as my husband, Stephen Hunt, for promoting Cornish identity and culture through folk dance and folk music respectively.
“The Gorsedh committee did a great job in compacting the open air ceremony at Hayle Academy into the hall due to the weather. Most of the ceremony was conducted in the Cornish language, with translations in the programme and by the speakers. We were welcomed into the bardic circle by Grand Bard, Mab Stenak Veur, Pol Hodge, giving us our bardic names Donsyer an Werin (Folk Dancer), and Menstrel Manow (Minstrel from Man).”
Some have recorded the history and lives of Cornish villages and others have supported agricultural shows, preserving our country way of life in Kernow. Some have given a lifetime of volunteering to support causes dear to the heart of Cornish people, ensuring that many aspects of our way of life will continue. Some have used Kernewek, our language to promote Kernow.
Including Lisa Crosswood from Liskeard, who was named by examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall. Lisa said: “Being Cornish born and bred, I feel very proud and honoured to have been invited to become a Cornish Bard. My Bardic name is Dyskadores Yethow (Languages Teacher) as that represents my lifetime work in Cornwall.
Kirsty Lauder was also named a Bard through promoting the Cornish language. She added: “It is truly an honour to be initiated as a bard of Gorsedh Kernow, and to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with so many people who have done so much for Cornwall. It means a lot to me to be recognised for my small part in continuing the Cornish language. It takes a community to raise a Cornish speaker and I am immensely grateful to everyone who has helped me on my journey.”
One new bard has been recognised for his work with the Bude Surf Life Club since it began in 1953, which has been in the forefront in the advancement of beach safety.
In the diaspora, one new bard is continuing to support the preservation of the only surviving Cornish pump engine house in the U.S.A., promoting public awareness of the vital role of Cornish engineers and Cornish technology to the growth of the U.S.A. as an industrial nation.
Whatever way they have demonstrated their love for Kernow, the commitment by all is exemplary and Gorsedh Kernow is proud to have them in the College of Bards.
- Mark Connar, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania U.S.A - For services to Cornish Identity in the U.S.A.
- Lisa Crosswood, Liskeard - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
- Sue Dabb, Chacewater - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
- Ken Downing, Carnon Downs - For services to Cornish Culture in Stithians
- Sue Ellery-Hill, St.Just - For promoting and protecting the Cornish Identity in Music
- Trelawney Grenfell-Muir, Boston, U.S.A. - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
- Deborah Hinton, Gorran Haven - For promoting Cornish Identity and Culture by supporting Cornish causes
- Owain Holland, Newlyn - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
- Carmen Hunt, Hendrabridge - For promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Folk Dance
- Stephen Hunt, Hendrabridge - For promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Folk Music
- Tom Kadleck, Liskeard - Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
- Caroline Lane, London - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
- Kirsty Lauder, Saltash - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
- David Matthew, Penzance - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
- William Orchard, Helston - For promoting the Cornish language and Identity in the community
- Geoff Provis, Launceston - For promoting Cornish Identity through the History of Port Isaac and its wider environs
- Mike Tresidder, Breage - For promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Education and the Cornish language
- Deborah Tritton, Redruth - For promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Archives
- Peter Vickery, Bude - For promoting Cornish Identity in Bude
