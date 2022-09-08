Gorsedh Kernow names 19 new Bards for 2022

By Scarlett Hills-Brooks   |   Reporter
Wednesday 14th September 2022 11:00 am
The new Bards for 2022
The new Bards for 2022 ( )

Nineteen new bards were welcomed into the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow at Hayle on by the Grand Bard of Cornwall, Pol Hodge, Mab Stenak Veur, in recognition of their outstanding work in serving Cornwall.

Tom Kadlek ( )

Gorsedh Kernow was established with the aim of celebrating and promoting Cornwall’s distinctive Celtic culture and many of this year’s new bards are honoured for working in their community to nurture and promote Cornish culture.

This year the citations show a wide diversity of commitment to the Cornish community. Some have worked with music, both folk music and male voice choirs, and through their performances, teaching and promotion have helped to ensure the future of traditional Cornish music for posterity.

Peter Vickery ( )

Such as Carmen Hunt from Hendrabridge who was named for promoting Cornish identity and Culture through folk dance. She said: “It’s a real honour to join the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow at the same time as my husband, Stephen Hunt, for promoting Cornish identity and culture through folk dance and folk music respectively.

“The Gorsedh committee did a great job in compacting the open air ceremony at Hayle Academy into the hall due to the weather. Most of the ceremony was conducted in the Cornish language, with translations in the programme and by the speakers. We were welcomed into the bardic circle by Grand Bard, Mab Stenak Veur, Pol Hodge, giving us our bardic names Donsyer an Werin (Folk Dancer), and Menstrel Manow (Minstrel from Man).”

Geoff Provis ( )

Some have recorded the history and lives of Cornish villages and others have supported agricultural shows, preserving our country way of life in Kernow. Some have given a lifetime of volunteering to support causes dear to the heart of Cornish people, ensuring that many aspects of our way of life will continue. Some have used Kernewek, our language to promote Kernow.

Including Lisa Crosswood from Liskeard, who was named by examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall. Lisa said: “Being Cornish born and bred, I feel very proud and honoured to have been invited to become a Cornish Bard. My Bardic name is Dyskadores Yethow (Languages Teacher) as that represents my lifetime work in Cornwall.

Lisa Crosswood ( )

Kirsty Lauder was also named a Bard through promoting the Cornish language. She added: “It is truly an honour to be initiated as a bard of Gorsedh Kernow, and to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with so many people who have done so much for Cornwall. It means a lot to me to be recognised for my small part in continuing the Cornish language. It takes a community to raise a Cornish speaker and I am immensely grateful to everyone who has helped me on my journey.”

Kirsty Lauder ( )

One new bard has been recognised for his work with the Bude Surf Life Club since it began in 1953, which has been in the forefront in the advancement of beach safety.

In the diaspora, one new bard is continuing to support the preservation of the only surviving Cornish pump engine house in the U.S.A., promoting public awareness of the vital role of Cornish engineers and Cornish technology to the growth of the U.S.A. as an industrial nation.

Whatever way they have demonstrated their love for Kernow, the commitment by all is exemplary and Gorsedh Kernow is proud to have them in the College of Bards.

  1. Mark Connar, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania U.S.A  - For services to Cornish Identity in the U.S.A.
  2. Lisa  Crosswood, Liskeard - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall
  3. Sue Dabb, Chacewater - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall                                                                                                                            
  4. Ken Downing, Carnon Downs -  For services  to Cornish Culture in Stithians   
  5. Sue Ellery-Hill, St.Just - For promoting and protecting the Cornish Identity in Music                                                                                                                           
  6. Trelawney Grenfell-Muir, Boston, U.S.A. - By  examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall                                                                                                      
  7. Deborah Hinton, Gorran Haven  -  For promoting Cornish Identity and Culture by supporting Cornish causes                                                                                                            
  8. Owain Holland, Newlyn - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall                                                                                                                             
  9. Carmen Hunt, Hendrabridge -  For promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Folk Dance                                                                                                              
  10. Stephen Hunt, Hendrabridge - For  promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Folk Music                                                                                                            
  11. Tom Kadleck, Liskeard - Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall          
  12. Caroline Lane, London - By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall                                                                                                                                 
  13. Kirsty Lauder, Saltash   -    By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall                                                                                                                             
  14. David Matthew, Penzance -  By examination in the Cornish Language and continuing work for Cornwall                                                                                                               
  15. William Orchard, Helston - For promoting the Cornish language and Identity in the community                                                                                                                         
  16. Geoff Provis, Launceston  - For promoting Cornish Identity through the History of Port Isaac and its wider environs                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
  17. Mike Tresidder, Breage  - For promoting Cornish  Identity and Culture through Education and the Cornish language    
  18. Deborah Tritton, Redruth - For promoting Cornish  Identity and Culture through Archives
  19. Peter Vickery, Bude   - For promoting Cornish  Identity in Bude                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

