Gorsedh Kernow names 19 new Bards for 2022

Kirsty Lauder was also named a Bard through promoting the Cornish language. She added: “It is truly an honour to be initiated as a bard of Gorsedh Kernow, and to be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with so many people who have done so much for Cornwall. It means a lot to me to be recognised for my small part in continuing the Cornish language. It takes a community to raise a Cornish speaker and I am immensely grateful to everyone who has helped me on my journey.”