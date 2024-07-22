New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Chandlers at Chandlers Cafe, 1 The Quay, St Mawes, Truro; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: Levi's at St Agnes Garage, Penwinnick Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Strong Adolfo's at Strong Adolfos Cafe, St Breock, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Wei-Cheng Chinese Buffet & Restaurant at 5 - 7 Belle Vue, Bude, Cornwall; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Miss Millie's at Newquay Service Station, Rule Lane, Trevemper, Newquay; rated on July 16
• Rated 5: Burger King at 4 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Hells Mouth Cafe at Gwithian, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Rise And Dine Cafe at Stadium Retail Park, Par Moor Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: St Ives Bay Ice Cream And Coffee House at Station Buildings, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Gilbert's Beach Bar & Kitchen at Gilberts Beach Bar And Kitchen, North Quay, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: Reef & Beef at Reef And Beef, 31 Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: The Clock End Cafe at Unit 3, Market House, Market Hill, St Austell; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: The Feel Good Cafe at The Feel Good Building, Pargolla Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: The Lookout at 3 Seafront Court, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: The Quarterdeck at Ayr Holiday Park, Ayr, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on July 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: On The Boards at Unit 2, Chiltern House, Calenick Street, Truro; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: The Badger Inn at Fore Street, Lelant, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Kings Arms at Howells Road, Stratton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on July 16
• Rated 5: Cobweb Inn at Penally Hill, Boscastle, Cornwall; rated on July 15
• Rated 5: Bodmin Bowls Club at Bowling Green, Castle Canyke Road, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Lizard Point Holiday Park at Parkdean Holidays, Lizard Point Holiday Park, Penhale, Ruan Minor; rated on June 18
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Roo's Beach at Roos Beach, Alexandra Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 15
• Rated 5: Inferno Pizza at Meadow Bank, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Frankies Cafe at Ponsandane Camp Site, Chyandour, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Mariners at Mariners Fish And Chips, 62 Lower Market Street, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on July 8