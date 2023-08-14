New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Wavecrest Cafe at Wave Crest Cafe, Lizard Point, The Lizard, Helston; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Xin Chinese Restaurant at Xin Chinese Restauarant At The Rodney, 375 New Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Macdonald's Farm at Old Macdonalds Farm, Porthcothan, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Caffè Nero, 2 Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 7
• Rated 5: Polpeor Cafe at Lizard Point, The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on August 7
• Rated 5: Bossiney Tea Rooms at Bossiney Lodge, Bossiney Road, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Charlies Cafe at Charlies Restaurant, 14th Century Cottage, Fore Street, Tintagel; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Morrish's Fish & Chips at Cozy Corner Cafe, Morrishs, Bucketts Hill, Redruth; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Slice at Cherry Tree, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: The Crumplehorn House Tea Rooms at Crumplehorn House, Langreek Road, Polperro, Looe; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: The Tree Top Cafe And Gift Shop at The Treetop Cafe And Gift Shop, The Monkey Sanctuary, St Martin, Looe; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: The Village Tearooms at Village Tea Rooms, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: PK Porthcurno at P K Porthcurno, Eastern House, Porthcurno, Penzance; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Platform 3 Cafe at Trenance Leisure Park, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Halsetown Inn at Halsetown, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Slug & Lettuce Newquay at Slug And Lettuce, 11 - 19 Gover Lane, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: The Three Tuns at The Three Tuns Hotel, The Square, St Keverne, Helston; rated on August 7
• Rated 5: The Old Success Inn at Old Success Inn, Sennen Cove, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on August 3
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Bens Plaice Millbrook at 9 West Street, Millbrook, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Curry Corner at 1 Market Strand, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: The Big Fish at Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: The Ice Cream Kiosk at The Sailoft, Sennen Cove, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Ice Cream Kiosk at The Ice Cream Kiosk, The Sail Loft, St Michaels Mount, Marazion; rated on June 6