New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Berryfields at Berryfields Holiday Park, Porthcothan, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on August 25
• Rated 5: Fodders at Fodder Expresso Bar, Unit 66-66a, Pannier Market, Back Quay; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: OCS Group Ltd At Danish Crown at Danish Crown Uk Ltd, Ebenezer, Bugle, St Austell; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: The Hub Vegetarian Cafe at The Hub Vegetarian Cafe, Liskerrett Community Centre, Varley Lane, Liskeard; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Beach Box Cafe at Harlyn Beach Car Park, Harlyn Bay Road, Harlyn Bay, Padstow; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: Gwenna Teahouse at Gwenna Cottage, Beach Road, Porth, Newquay; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: Scatho's at 7 The Square, Portscatho, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: The Lookout at 3 Seafront Court, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: Tasty Corner Cafe at Tasty Corner, 2 - 3 Riverside Court, Quay Road, West Looe; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: The Coffee Hut at Key Express, 3 Coinage Ope, Coinagehall Street, Helston; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Brewhouse Cafe at The Brewhouse, Trewidden Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Cafe Abundance CIC at Cafe Abundance, Unit 5, Millbrook Works, Millpool Head; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonald'S, Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Seven Bays Holiday Park at Maribou Holiday Park, St Merryn Holiday Village, St Merryn, Padstow; rated on August 25
• Rated 5: Perran Quay Touring Park at Hendra Croft, Rejerrah, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: Seaview Inn at Wodehouse Terrace, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 18
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pysk Hag Asklos at 39 Chariot Road, Illogan Highway, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: Katie's Cornish Hot Pots at TR15; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: The Golden Pool at 90 Trelowarren Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on July 26