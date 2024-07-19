THE NHS has issued a statement this morning as IT outages are affecting systems around the world.
The message from the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated states: “Some of our NHS IT systems have been affected by IT issues.
“We know that IT systems at some GP surgeries are impacted and we kindly ask that people only call their surgery if they have an urgent medical reason until the issue is resolved.
“We are currently investigating the situation to understand the extent of the issue and we will continue to provide updates as we know more.
“During this time please continue: to attend your GP or hospital appointment unless you are advised otherwise; to use 999 if you have a life or limb threatening emergency; your local pharmacist can help with many common conditions; use NHS 111 online to get advice
“Thank you for your understanding and for being patient with our staff, who are doing their best to ensure people with the most urgent health needs are seen first over this time.”
Sky News broadcasting failed to go live this morning, and there are reports that the IT issues are impacting airlines across Europe.
In the last hour the UK’s National Pharmacy Association is reporting outages in their community pharmacies with issues accepting prescriptions and medicine delivery. Supermarket Morrisons is also having issues with payment at their shops and with just one week to go the Paris Olympics' organising committee said its IT operations have also been impacted by the global cyber outage.
National Rail has also listed Great Western Railway as one of affected operators in the country with delays and cancellations across the network.
According to reports, a software update by cybersecurity company Crowdstrike may be responsible for the issues which are affecting Microsoft PC operating systems.