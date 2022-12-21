Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the UK’s largest leisure provider. As such, it offers flexible working hours, industry leading rates of pay, discounted leisure centre membership and free continuing professional development training.
“We’re looking for both fitness instructors and fitness class instructors who are Level 2 Exercise to Music qualified,” said Rebecca Lilley-Ballaman, Health and Fitness Hub Manager for GLL in Cornwall.
For more information and to apply, email [email protected] The closing date for applications is January 23.