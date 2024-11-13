THE owner of Ginsters, Samworth Brothers, has responded to the court’s ruling after an employee was killed by a lorry that was delivering supplies to the bakery where it makes its pasties in Callington.
Paul Clarke was fatally crushed on December 2, 2021 after being struck by the vehicle as it reversed into a loading bay at The Cornwall Bakery, Callington, operated by Samworth Brothers.
He was taken via helicopter to Derriford Hospital, where he later lost his life.
Samworth Brothers Limited, of Samworth Way, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £1.28-million and ordered to pay £24,106 in costs at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on November 7, 2024.
Responding to the ruling, a spokesperson for Samworth Brothers told us: “We were deeply shocked and saddened by the vehicle-related accident at our Cornwall Bakery site in December 2021 that resulted in the death of Paul Clarke. The Cornwall Bakery is a strong community of friends and colleagues. Paul was such a positive influence on everyone that knew him and a much-loved and respected member of our team.
“Health and safety is our highest priority and it is vital to learn from such events. After the incident we immediately launched an extensive internal review to fully understand what had happened and several changes were implemented immediately in order to further improve upon our health and safety systems and processes. We have fully co-operated with the Health and Safety Executive throughout this investigation.”