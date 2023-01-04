Nestled in amongst 6.5 acres of ancient oak woodland in the Loveny Valley on the southern edge of Bodmin Moor, Carnglaze is Cornwall’s only slate mine and played a very important role in Cornwall’s mining heritage. Today, it is a venue for tours, weddings and concerts. On the tours, people will venture down 60m below the ground through the three cathedral sized caves where they will find clear blue and green waters. The caverns had been worked for over 500 years by miners who dug out the layers of blue tinged slate to be transported all over Cornwall.