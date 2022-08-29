GCSE success for Team Liskeard
Building on some amazing A Level results, Liskeard School and Community College’s GCSE students have done brilliantly despite everything that has been thrown at them over the last two years.
Almost half of the students gained a top grade of 7, 8 or 9, but special mention must be given to Melissa Zalick, Lily Townsend, Avril Cole and Chloe Wakeham for achieving 30 grade 9s (or equivalent) between them!
Deputy Head Chris Knipe said: “I’d like to congratulate all our students for their hard work and resilience.
“I have been really impressed with how well the students have coped throughout their GCSE years despite all the disruption caused by COVID.
“It was a long and tough exam season and the students handled the pressure brilliantly.”
Outgoing headteacher Alex Lingard said: “The students have done themselves proud – the progress many of them have made over the last five years has been incredible.
“This is down to their hard work, the quality of the teaching and, of course, the fabulous support of parents.
“Whilst we’re always delighted to see so many students achieve the very top grades, it is important that we also recognise all the students who worked exceptionally hard to achieve the lower grades too. Achieving a grade 3 for some is as equally impressive as a grade 9 for others.
“We are expecting many of our GCSE students to enrol into the sixth form college to continue their studies and we look forward to seeing them again in September.”
