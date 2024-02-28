WORK to upgrade part of the gas network in Liskeard has completed on time.
The work, which started last February (2023), involved upgrading gas pipes in the Barras Street area of the town.
It was said that the work was essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses – keeping people warm for generations to come.
Wales & West Utilities liaised with Cornwall Council to plan the work.
Wales & West Utilities Abby Smith managed the work, she said: “We’re pleased that we have completed this work and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Liskeard. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”