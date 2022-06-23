Garden starting to blossom

CHRISTIE Ferrari and her sister-in-law Sasha Facey will be hiking up Snowdon for the Little Blossoms memorial garden ( )

A MEMORIAL garden where parents can remember and reflect is starting to come into flower.

The Little Blossoms Garden at Albaston in the Tamar Valley has been created by Christie Ferrari and Ed Facey, whose daughter Violet was born still on June 23 of last year.

They wanted to make a calm and beautiful spot where bereaved families could spend time enjoying nature, and where siblings could paint pebbles or write ‘letters to heaven’ for the brothers and sisters they were never able to meet.

The Little Blossoms garden

Christie and Ed have been working hard on the garden together with Christie’s grandad Paul, and local people have helped out too, including by providing sunflowers.

“The garden is not completely finished yet, but people are more than welcome to visit and give us feedback,” says Christie, 28. “I am planning on doing a small event such as a teddy bears’ picnic for when everything is in place properly.”

Christie says that there is not a huge amount of support for parents whose babies are stillborn and that the subject still seems to be taboo. She hopes the garden will help people in that situation feel that they are not so alone.