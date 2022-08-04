Future of education site ‘more secure’
THE future of an outdoor education site used by youngsters from South East Cornwall looks like it could be more secure.
Porthpean near St Austell and Delaware in the Tamar Valley were among four activity centres in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly that Cornwall Council said may have to close as ‘difficult financial decisions’ were having to be made.
The centres offer watersports, climbing and other adventure activities to children and young people.
Cornwall Council’s Cabinet made the decision in March of this year that Cornwall Outdoors would cease to operate the existing provision at the end of July.
Now, a preferred bidder has been chosen and may keep Porthpean running. The site has been marketed on a leasehold basis and has a restricted covenant in place which protects its use as an outdoor education centre.
A number of bids were received, and these have now been narrowed down to one preferred bidder, who can’t currently be named for commercial reasons, says the Council.
Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Barbara Ellenbroek, said: “I am really pleased we have reached the next stage in the work to ensure the Porthpean site continues to operate as an outdoor education facility going forwards.
“We have faced some tough decisions over the last few months with our finances under enormous pressure due to the combined effects of the pandemic and a rise in demand for frontline services such as adult social care.
“We were clear that we would work alongside interested parties to ensure this valuable resource was not lost, and I look forward to finalising these plans shortly.”
Cllr James Mustoe, local Member for Mevagissey and St Austell Bay, said: “I look forward to the announcement of who the provider is. I hope to work with them in the new school year to ensure that Porthpean Outdoor Education Centre remains a major feature in our young people of Cornwall’s journey through school and beyond.”
