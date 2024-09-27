ALL the fun of the fair is coming to a traditional Liskeard event.
St Matthews Fair on Saturday, October 5, will see the Workshed canopy on the Cattle Market filled with stalls, music, games and more, with further stalls set out along Fore Street in the town centre.
Meanwhile at Rapsons Car Park, Rowlands will be returning for the first time in some years with their funfair from October 3 to 5.
Organised by the Lions Club of Liskeard, the St Matthew’s Fair will include stalls from local groups and organisations as well as produce and crafts for sale.