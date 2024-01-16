A LISKEARD Radio presenter has set up a fundraising page to raise money for a trip to Ukraine to help deliver medical and humanitarian aid to those in need.
Mike Allsopp, from Looe, will be travelling with Cornwall and Devon sending love to Ukraine, based in Callington, on their 19th trip out alongside Cllr Simon Cassidy, Liskeard town mayor.
The pair will be departing together on February 10 in a van representing their respective towns.
Mike said: “The plight of Ukrainians in their war-torn country has recently fallen away from the national and international news headlines yet their struggle intensifies, and many innocent lives are lost each day.
“These people are still without the basic supplies we take for granted and are in a desperate situation.”
The pair will be travelling as part of a convoy of vehicles from Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine helping to transport essentials to people in need.
Cllr Cassidy added: “Although the Ukraine conflict has disappeared from our news, the people of Ukraine are still struggling in their fight for freedom. After experiencing firsthand this struggle after our trip in December, there really was no question as to whether we’d return. on this trip, I will be joined by Mike Allsopp of Liskeard Radio fame, and our van will represent the communities Liskeard and Looe. If anyone can help support this trip, we have set up a JustGiving page details can be found on my social media.”
The journeys are entirely funded and run by volunteers – this trip has the support of Liskeard and Looe town councils and Lions clubs.
“Van hire, fuel, ferry and basic accommodation costs will cost in the region of £1,500 to £2,000,” Mike added. “We ask that local businesses, organisations and individuals donate whatever they can afford to help cover those costs so the Looe and Liskeard aid vehicle can make the journey.”
Darren Tait, from Cornwall and Devon sending love to Ukraine, explained: “There is a massive ongoing need for more aid to be sent out to Ukraine, especially over the winter times the addition of councillor Simon Cassidy and Mike Allsopp from Liskeard Radio will be a massive boost as not only are they driving another van full of aid, but the raising of our profile by the so well-known characters in the area will be a big help in keeping Cornwall and Devon, sending love to Ukraine, and people starts when they are thinking of where they can best use their donations.
“Please follow us on Facebook, Cornwall and Devon Sending Love To Ukraine. Alternatively, our website is sendinglovetoukraine.org”
So far £75 out of a £1,500 target has been raised.
To visit the JustGiving go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mike-allsopp