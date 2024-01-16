Darren Tait, from Cornwall and Devon sending love to Ukraine, explained: “There is a massive ongoing need for more aid to be sent out to Ukraine, especially over the winter times the addition of councillor Simon Cassidy and Mike Allsopp from Liskeard Radio will be a massive boost as not only are they driving another van full of aid, but the raising of our profile by the so well-known characters in the area will be a big help in keeping Cornwall and Devon, sending love to Ukraine, and people starts when they are thinking of where they can best use their donations.