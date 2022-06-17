Fundraising appeal for teenager diagnosed with a rare form of cancer

BARNEY’S two good friends Kieran and Charlie who have organised a sponsored walk on the coast path to support the charities that have been helping him ( )

LOVE and positivity is pouring in from near and far to a fundraising appeal in support of a teenager diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Barney Price, 15, and his family were given the terrible and shocking news just before Easter that he had liver cancer. It’s rare in children, and doctors have told the family that his illness is high risk and difficult to treat.

In the time since, Barney, who plays with Launceston Rugby Club, has been travelling to Bristol Hospital for chemotherapy each week and returning home to Higher Tremar at weekends. He and his mum Tory say that he is receiving the best possible care at Bristol Children’s Hospital and also from the children’s oncology team.

Friends, family and the wider community have thrown themselves into fundraising as a way to make a difference to the charities helping young people with cancer – and for those close to Barney it’s also a way to keep busy and stay positive, said his auntie, Kate Wilson.

Barney’s two best friends, Charlie Buckley and Kieran Owen, will be doing a sponsored walk on the North Cornwall coast path next month, and within 12 hours their just giving page had quadrupled its target of £500: the appeal has now reached around £5,000. Charlie and Kieran, who, like Barney, attend Liskeard School in Year 10 and play for Liskeard and St Cleer Youth Football Club, said: “You hear about cancer on the TV and social media but you never expect it to happen to someone so close to you, especially at our age. It all happened so quickly: one minute Barney is this lively, energetic person, then next going through chemotherapy and treatment to save his life.

BARNEY with his sisters Grace and Logan ( ) ( )

“Barney loves his rugby and football, most of his week is dedicated to sports. He’s always messing and joking around and laughs at almost anything.

“We really wanted to do something to help, so we decided to do a sponsored 10-mile walk from Harlyn Bay to Bedruthan Steps on July 30, with the help of our football team.”

Members of Launceston Rugby Club where Barney also plays and many other friends will also be joining the walk at the end of June.

Money raised through the appeal will go to two charities that have supported Barney and his family: Molly Ollys, and Young Lives Versus Cancer.

Liskeard School will be holding a non-uniform day on June 24, and during heir presentation night of July 2, Liskeard and St Cleer YFC will also be putting cash raised through the grand prize raffle towards this total, and local businesses have been very generous in donating fantastic items, which are being collected by Charlie’s and Kieran’s mums, Mandy and Jo.

Meanwhile, Callington Cricket Club will be hosting a special charity match on August 7 at Moore’s Park: First team captain Joe White is Barney’s brother-in-law. Players and spectators for the Joe White Invitational XI vs Callington 1st XI are being encouraged to come along and enjoy the game and donate to the causes on the Just Giving page.

Each month, Kate and others in the family have been taking on different fundraising challenges. Kate walked 200km for Macmillan in May, his granny Linda is walking 100 miles in June and Barney’s other auntie Claire, with his cousins and granny, are doing this week’s Race for Life in Exeter. The three will do a ‘Mighty Hike for Macmillan’ in September.

“His diagnosis was completely out of the blue and not what any of us had been expecting to hear,” said Kate.

“We are all doing all sorts of things to try and raise money and stay as positive as possible for Barney,” she continued.

“People from all over have been supporting the appeal, even people who don’t know him. There’s lots going on and there’s a massive amount of community support for it all.”