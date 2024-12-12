SPONSORED skydives and a 164-mile cycle ride were among the many fundraising activities carried out by staff from Tregoad Holiday Park to help raise vital funds for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Throughout 2024, the team at Tregoad, near Looe, rallied together to host a variety of creative and exciting fundraising activities, all of which amounted to a grand sum of £2,579. These included quiz nights, prize draws, and the beloved TRUFTS dog shows, which brought the local community together for evenings of fun and generosity.
Team members also went above and beyond with remarkable personal challenges, including a gruelling 164-mile cycle ride from Tregoad to Land’s End and back, as well as thrilling sponsored skydives that saw Ellie Wright, restaurant manager and Matt Way, general manager, conquer their fears to support the cause.
These efforts were complemented by a year-long prize draw featuring incredible prizes such as helicopter rides and holiday experiences, made possible by the efforts and creativity of the Tregoad team and suppliers.
Cornwall Air Ambulance relies entirely on public donations to deliver critical care across the county. Indeed, from January to October 2024 alone, the service completed 925 missions, including responding to trauma cases, medical emergencies, and cardiac arrests. This lifesaving work will continue throughout the busy Christmas period, with the crew operational 19 hours a day.
A Cornwall Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “Please pass on our heartfelt thanks to all at Tregoad that helped to raise these vital funds. With one in five patients being visitors to the county, we are so appreciative of your support as an award-winning tourism business, not just in donations but also in raising awareness that we are a public-funded charity.
“We simply couldn’t continue to provide this lifesaving service without wonderful people and businesses like Tregoad Holiday Park!”