Fundraisers reach milestone
ABOVE: £1 million cake made by Tina Mollard. BELOW: Sam Williams, John Reed and Frances Foulkes
A LISKEARD fundraising committee is celebrating raising £1,000,000 after 69 years of supporting Cancer Research UK.
The Liskeard Local Committee began fundraising for Cancer Research UK in 1953. The £1 million was raised by a range of fundraisers and activities, most notably the committee’s annual Art and Craft Exhibition. In its 53-year history the exhibition has developed into a highly anticipated annual event, showcasing some of the best artists, photographers and crafters throughout Cornwall.
John Reed, Chairman of Liskeard local committee said:“I am so proud to be part of this committee, having raised 1 million pounds is truly amazing. We are so grateful for the continued support and generosity of the people in the Liskeard area. We all volunteer to help raise funds and without you we wouldn’t be able to give the much needed money for Cancer Research. A huge thank you to everyone.”
Money raised by the Liskeard Local Committee funds research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, helping to ensure more people in the South West and across the UK survive.
Olivia Jeffries, Cancer Research UK raising spokesperson for Cornwall, said: “The Liskeard Local Committee has made a huge contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work over the past 69 years, and we are incredibly grateful for the part they have played in the fight against cancer.
