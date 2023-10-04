A retired local surgeon has received a cheque on behalf of the Peninsula Medical Foundation Parkinson’s Appeal for £1,000 from the Community Fund of Liskeard’s Smile Centre.
In thanking the Smile staff for choosing to support the project, Denis Wilkins described how the money will be put towards the Peninsula Medical School’s Parkinson’s home-based care project.
“The system uses wearable modern equipment similar to Smart watches, to monitor the condition of those with this miserable condition — without the hassle of attending for routine attendances at hospital and GP surgeries. Meantime any deterioration is picked up early and can be treated before it becomes permanent”.
The charity has raised £33,000 towards a total of £46,000 which will be used for the final data analysis before submission to NHS England as the model for Parkinson’s care across the UK. The project is being led by Professor Camille Carrol of the University of Plymouth and has been piloted by patients across Cornwall and Devon during the past five years.
More about the project and how it has the potential to transform the care of Parkinson’s and other conditions such as cancer and dementia can be found on the charity’s website: peninsulamedicalfoundation.org.uk/parkinsons-disease