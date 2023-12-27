More than £100 has been raised for a pony charity based in Callington following a Christmas themed fun ride.
Tara Parkhouse from Callington organised the event which took place on December 23.
Tara explained that the fun ride made its way through Stoke Climsland stopping at the green for photographs.
Everyone who took part dressed head to hoof in Christmas outfits including elves, Santas and angels with each pony covered in red bows and tinsel.
The ride was organised to help raise money for Hill Pony Resources – a charity which re-homes Dartmoor ponies.
Tara commented: “I love animals and like to help local charities and as horses are a massive part of my life it seemed fitting.”
The event raised a total of £110 through donations which will go towards helping to provide care for the ponies.
Mary Houghton, co-founder of Hill Pony Resources, said: “We had been very worried about funds over Christmas due to the very poor weather causing us to feed more hay and use more bedding recently alongside a drop in donations probably due to cost of living. Then I received a phone call from a local lady Tara Parkhouse who was organising a Christmas Ride in the Stoke Climsland area and wanted to fundraise for us at the same time.
“We were delighted that the riders raised £110 in total which will really help. As a small charity we are of course very grateful especially at this time of year and would like to thank everybody involved.”