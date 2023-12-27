Mary Houghton, co-founder of Hill Pony Resources, said: “We had been very worried about funds over Christmas due to the very poor weather causing us to feed more hay and use more bedding recently alongside a drop in donations probably due to cost of living. Then I received a phone call from a local lady Tara Parkhouse who was organising a Christmas Ride in the Stoke Climsland area and wanted to fundraise for us at the same time.