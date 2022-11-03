Fuel prices are causing locals to go elsewhere
Driving locals out of town
A supermarket in Liskeard has been accused of charging too much per litre for fuel compared to other stores in neighbouring towns.
The high price of fuel at Liskeard Morrisons has caused concern in the local area. However, a spokesperson has confirmed they will “look to reduce this difference”.
Many people who live in the area have become increasingly distressed as they feel they are being “monopolised” by their local fuel station. It has been reported that Liskeard Morrisons has been charging around seven pence per litre more compared to other local fuel stations such as Callington Tesco or Asda in Bodmin.
Darren Bordino from Liskeard said: “The fuel prices are some of the highest in Cornwall, when you ask the managers all they say is we have been told to make cuts and the fuel is so high because we have no competitors, so that’s reason to rip everyone off in a cost of living crisis is it.”
Liskeard Morrisons has charged 193.3p for diesel according to the PetrolPrices app.
Cornwall Councillor, Jane Pascoe added: “Unfortunately for Liskeard it only serves to literally drive people out of the area to do their shopping and fill the car with fuel, which in turn has a detrimental impact on the local economy. Hopefully, Liskeard Morrisons will listen to their loyal customers and reconsider their pricing structure.
‘‘It will be a hard winter for so many country people in the rural areas in Cornwall. They depend on the motor car for essential goods and services, especially now the bus services have been reduced, and now is definitely not the time to be overcharging and making excessive profits.”
Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor continued: “It is disappointing that Morrisons fuel is so uncompetitive in Liskeard, I know these prices are driven by market forces but it is regularly being raised as an issue by Liskeard’s residents. I hope Morrisons are not excessively profiteering from their fuel prices in Liskeard and driving residents and visitors away from our town. For many people who drive, including myself, the car is essential transport to get to work and other duties. I expect like many, I have been utilising one of the petrol price comparisons e-mails, so do try and plan my journey and petrol fill ups accordingly.”
These prices have pushed people to travel to fuel stations outside of the town such as Callington Tesco who charged 185.9p for diesel.
Michelle Westcott who also lives in Liskeard, said: “I don’t get my fuel anywhere in Liskeard, we usually go to Tescos on the way home from work via Callington. And as I’m aware they are the only fuel station in Callington, and yet they are cheaper.”
There are many factors which determine the price of fuel, meaning that pump prices can change on a daily basis and it is up to retailers to decide what they can charge.
A spokesperson from Morrisons explained: “In the UK petrol prices vary from town to town and even neighbourhood to neighbourhood and we will always strive to be competitive in each local area. Occasionally this can mean price differences between different areas open up. We continually review our prices and will look to reduce this difference as soon as we can.”
