As part of the ‘Moor to Sea’ project which celebrates the environment, heritage and people of the Looe and Liskeard valley, it has been announced that there will be a Moor to Sea travelling exhibition during the month of September.
This exhibition will compliment the annual ‘Liskeard Unlocked’ events and include a joint event which will be a poetry jam at the Liskerrett Centre on Saturday, September 16, at 7pm — an open mic night where anyone can share words and music inspired by the valley.
One of the important elements to the exhibition is the screening of ‘Voices of the Valley’ — a collection of recollections and photographs from some of the people who have been inspired to share their stories of living, working and family in the valley over the decades of the twentieth century.
Stephen Horscroft, project manager, explained: “There will be more content on our website www.moortosea.org as this has been a successful part of the project which will be a significant resource for historians and researchers long into the future.
“There is also still some time to become a volunteer researcher and also work with the museums. Full training, support and reasonable expenses will be provided. Please get in contact to discuss volunteering opportunities.”
Saturday’s exhibition will be formally opened by Cllr Simon Cassidy, the mayor of Liskeard, at 11am, with the exhibition starting at 10am.
Similarly, other dates include Duloe Jubilee Centre (September 9), Stuart House Liskeard September 18 to 19 (Musicians Illow Splann will be joining at 1.30pm on September 18) and the Millpool Centre in Looe on September 23. One of the exhibitions will also take place at Trewidland Village Hall between 1pm and 6pm on September 14.
“You can expect to see some of the creativity from people who have taken part in the Moor to Sea project over its last eighteen months and some of the history and projects that we have researched.
“Strand leads and volunteers will be on hand to chat with you, as will our friends from Liskeard Museum who will be bringing a few complimentary exhibits with them.” Stephen continued.
The Moor to Sea is a project of Looe Development Trust enabled through financial support from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Liskeard Town Council, Looe Town Council, Cornwall World Heritage Site, Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership and the Cornwall Heritage Trust.