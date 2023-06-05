LOOE Youth Theatre opened the curtains on this year’s frighteningly good production – ‘The Rocky Monster Show’.
Performances started on Saturday, June 3, at Duloe Village Hall.
It promised to be great entertainment and the chance to see some very talented local youngsters in action on stage – and it certainly delivered.
Director of the youth theatre group Fiona Morozow said: “We are so very proud of all our students, to see their confidence grow, and the group gives each and every one of them opportunities to shine.
“Previous students from our group have risen to great heights and have gone on to tread the boards on television, films and more.
“We look forward to seeing our current stars continue to shine in the future.
“Thank you to Alice Askew, assistant director, and to James Coats for sound for this production – we look forward to seeing you at the show!”