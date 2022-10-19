Whilst the funding is still a little shy of the total required, departure is set for November 2 when John, together with Nick Underhill and Dick Oakley both from Liskeard, and Ross Fisher from Plymouth, are heading first to Hull then by ferry to Rotterdam with a 1,200km drive from there to Warsaw where the minibus will be handed over on Friday, November 4. The four drivers will then fly home the next day for a well-earned rest.