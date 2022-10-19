Freemasons use bus to deliver to Ukraine
A chance remark on a weekly Zoom catch up has led to four Freemasons from local lodges heading from Liskeard to Poland with a donated minibus and other generous donations for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees.
The Zoom meetings were originally set up during the COVID-19 lockdown to allow Freemasons from various locations both here in Cornwall and much further afield, to stay connected and have continued each week since.
At one of these recent meetings, Lee Eccleston, an English Freemason living and working in Warsaw for the Anglican Church, mentioned in passing that a local organisation near Warsaw had offered free holidays to Ukrainian families, but unfortunately, transport wasn’t available to get them there, which was a shame.
With charity being the mainstay of Freemasonry and always one for a challenge, John Lawrence, a Liskeard Freemason and coincidentally a consultant in the transport field, thought he may be able to help, and the project was born.
Using his contacts in the bus and coach sector, John was able to secure the donation of a 16-seat minibus which came with a full MOT.
Supported by the Provincial Grand Lodge of Cornwall, local Freemasons have been quick to respond to the call for funding towards the coordination of the project with many freely offering their time and driving skills to assist John in getting the minibus across to Poland.
Whilst the funding is still a little shy of the total required, departure is set for November 2 when John, together with Nick Underhill and Dick Oakley both from Liskeard, and Ross Fisher from Plymouth, are heading first to Hull then by ferry to Rotterdam with a 1,200km drive from there to Warsaw where the minibus will be handed over on Friday, November 4. The four drivers will then fly home the next day for a well-earned rest.
To contribute to this worthwhile venture, all donations, no matter how small, will be very gratefully received and can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-lawrence-2/updates/7f427?utm_term=dM6VYk8dw
