Pull on your walking boots, the autumn programme of free weekly walks throughout the Tamar Valley is out now.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, qualified walk leaders will help visitors discover new routes in the Tamar Valley and beyond, or revisit old favourites.
The walks are a great way to explore the local area while meeting new people.
The Saltash Walk & Talk group meet every Monday at 10.30am for two-hour walks. Choose from walks around the town, St Mellion or picturesque Antony Passage.
This group also explores further afield, and includes walks along the South West Coast Path; Maker Church walk on the Rame peninsula, Fowey Estuary and Talland Bay.
On Wednesday mornings, you’ll find the Tamar Valley Walk & Talk group exploring the area.
Walks include Kit Hill, Cotehele, Bere Alston via Tuckermarsh Quay and Cadsonbury. This season’s new walk is ‘Trails and Downs’, along Drake’s Trails and up onto the Downs (December 20).
Over the next three months, Tamar & Bere Wellbeing Walks will explore a number of local routes on both side of the river, including Luckett/Greenscoombe Woods, Danescombe Valley, Bere Ferrers to Thorn Point, Harrowbarrow, Tavistock Canal and Tamar Trails.
Their new walk on November 16 is ‘Easy Going Cotehele Estate’, a scenic walk alongside the riverbank with a gradual climb through fields and woodland towards the House, then back past the chapel.
All walking programmes can be found on: https://www.tamarvalley.org.uk/free-walking-groups/
No need to book, join in with as many or as few as you would like.
It is encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and comfortable clothing.
A walking stick is useful, too.
Also consider bringing a drink and snack, particularly for longer walks. All walkers participate at their own risk.