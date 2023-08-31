Roadford Lake is playing host to a fantastic summer fete full of fun this Saturday to raise vital funds in support of WaterAid.
The WaterAid Summer Fete will be free for all to enter as it dazzles with an array of entertainment at the stunning Roadford site near Lifton on the Cornwall and Devon boarder.
The fete will be open to the public on Saturday, September 2 from 10am to 5pm and is set to be bustling with different activities for all to enjoy. Be it paddleboarding, sumo suit wrestling and a bouncy castle or bake sales, a tombola and even a dog show that anyone can enter with their furry friend(s) - there is something for all the family to enjoy.
There is even the opportunity to explore more of the stunning lake and discover some of its natural inhabitants with an interactive nature hunt that is set to release the adventurers in everyone!
WaterAid is an UK-based water charity dedicated to making clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene normal for everyone around the world within one generation. It strives to work closely with partners internationally and on the ground in some of the most challenging places in the world, to help achieve widespread change.
The fete, which will see 100% of the money raised going straight to WaterAid, is being hosted by South West Water, who have been a supporter of the charity for over 40 years, raising over £10M in that time.
Laura Flowerdew, Chief Customer and Digital Officer at South West Water, said: “As a business that provides 340 million litres of drinking water each day to around 1.7 million people, we know how important it is that everyone has access to clean, safe, drinking water. That’s why we’re honoured to continue our long-running support of WaterAid and the amazing work it does by hosting this fantastic event.”
The support from South West Water on raising donations will support WaterAid’s work to provide clean drinking water and basic hygiene essentials to those who desperately need it.