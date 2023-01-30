Looe Community Players were delighted to return to the stage from January 19 to 21 after an enforced break of three years.
There were four amazing performances for four amazing audiences.
A spokesperson said: “Once again, our ‘ladies only’ panto group, featuring the dancers from Sheila’s Dance School, produced their very best for ‘Babes in the Wood’ - a tale of a Wicked Uncle who becomes, unwillingly, the guardian of his niece and nephew.
“His quest to get his hands on their money leads to encounters in mythical woods, Fairyland, Toyland and with Wicked Witches and Good Fairies. All ended well and everyone lived happily ever after. Which means, of course, we can start preparing for next year’s panto - Oh yes we can!
“Thanks to the Millpool Centre and our wonderful Looe Community who supported us throughout.”
They added: “Our summer production of ‘PlaybyPlay9’ – an evening of entertaining play readings, with cheese and pate supper will take place on Saturday, June 3.”