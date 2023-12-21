Parc Behan is an eight-bedroom, Regency Grade II listed manor which comes with 12 acres of land, including three acres of ‘private and mature gardens’ as well as a nine-acre field.
Originally built in the 1800’s, the property was purchased from the National Trust back in 2001 and has since been fully refurbished with a new modern interior, as well as a 15-metre by eight-metre, outdoor, heated swimming pool.
If the eight bedrooms weren’t enough, the purchase of the property also includes a 1,500 square foot three-bed cottage.
With two bathrooms, an open-plan living area, a large utility room and a private entertaining terrace and access to the pool area.
Listed at £3.5-million the property is in council tax band H.