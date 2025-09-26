A FORMER Little Mix star has announced her engagement during a trip to Newquay.
Jesy Nelson showed off her ring at Lusty Glaze Beach after a romantic sunset proposal from boyfriend Zion Foster.
The star, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared the heartwarming picture showing off her new sparkling diamond ring after her rapper boyfriend popped the question. She posted: “Just got engaged to my best friend.”
Jesy also shared a picture on Instagram of her and Zion walking along Headland Road with their twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe who were born in May.
The music star has been mixing business and pleasure as she has been filming her forthcoming Amazon Prime documentary in Newquay. The show, which is titled Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, will follow her journey through her high-risk pregnancy and birth of her twins, as well as her experiences after leaving the girl group. The series will offer an intimate look at her life and will capture her navigating motherhood and reflecting on her past.
It is not the first time Jesy has visited Newquay. She previously enjoyed a holiday to the town in August 2020 and took time out to pose with fans in the town centre. She later mentioned during an Australian radio interview about her intentions to find a home there as it is “beautiful.”
“I’m literally going there to look at some houses with my mum,” she said.
