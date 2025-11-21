The commemorative event will take place at Tincombe Park, Saltash, where volunteers, schoolchildren and councillors planted the original saplings in December 2019, signalling the beginning of the Duchy-wide initiative.
Led by Cornwall Council, the Forest for Cornwall aims to significantly increase tree cover across the region to support biodiversity, tackle climate change and improve community green spaces.
To mark the fifth anniversary, a public celebration will be held at the same location on Saturday, November 29, featuring a free tree giveaway, willow weaving workshop, hedgerow planting, and a guided walk along the Tincombe Tree Trail.
The event forms part of National Tree Week, organised by the Tree Council, which highlights the environmental and social importance of trees.
Since its launch, the Forest for Cornwall has delivered an impressive 1.6 million trees across more than 1,000 planting projects, ranging from farms and private landholdings to parks, schools and urban streets. With tree-planting season now underway, another 500 hectares – the equivalent of around 715 football pitches – are scheduled for planting this winter.
The anniversary celebration is just one of several events running from November 22 to 30. National Tree Week activities begin with a free tree giveaway at Newquay Football Club on Saturday, November 22, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, part of the Forest for Cornwall’s Back Garden Forest scheme.
A second giveaway will take place the following Saturday at Camborne Library, offering rowan, crab apple, hawthorn, hazel, guelder rose and dogwood saplings, each accompanied by planting guidance.
Further free tree events are planned later in the winter in Helston, Tintagel, Penzance, Perranporth, Bodmin, Redruth, Truro and St Austell, extending opportunities for residents to contribute to the county’s expanding canopy. Local Women’s Institute groups are also playing a major role, with branches in Calstock, Veryan, Zennor and Hayle organising community planting sessions during the season.
Cllr Loic Rich, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said the anniversary was an important moment.
“The very first planting for Forest for Cornwall took place in Tincombe Park in 2019 and we are really pleased to be returning during this year’s National Tree Week to celebrate how far the programme has come,” he said. “A huge thank you to everyone who has helped get trees into the ground over the last five years, whether in gardens, farms, schools, business grounds or community spaces.
“Planting a tree helps create green corridors for wildlife, improves health and wellbeing, reduces noise and air pollution, and helps prevent flooding and soil erosion. Make a pledge this winter to get involved.”
The celebration at Tincombe Park, based at Oaklands Community Centre, runs from 10am to 1pm on November 29 and is open to all.
