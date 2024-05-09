THE footpath at Tregantle is set to be closed for a number of days this month due to live firing practice.
Between May 9 and May 16 the Ministry of Defence will be closing the permissive footpath across the firing range.
Visitors are encouraged not to use the footpath or adjoining land on these dates or whenever the red flags are flying.
Those who wish to travel to Tregantle can use the official south west coast path route when the flags are flying.
To find out more visit: www.gov.uk/government/publications/tregantle-firing-notice