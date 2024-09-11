New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ice Queen, at Unit 1, St Georges Arcade, Falmouth, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 20.
And Olfactory Coffee Shop, at 23 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall was also given a score of four on August 20.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,587 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,291 (81%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.