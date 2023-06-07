New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Tearoom, at The Tea Room, 7 Tywarnhayle Square, Perranporth, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 16.
And The Cafe Atlantic, at The Café Atlantic, Atlantic Reach, Carworgie, Newquay was given a score of three on May 16.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,561 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,268 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.