New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Rems Caff at 10 Quintdown Business Park, West Road, Quintrell Downs, Newquay; rated on November 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Bush Inn at Bush Inn, Crosstown, Morwenstow, Bude; rated on November 15