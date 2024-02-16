New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Coffee Pot at 10 White Hart Arcade, Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on January 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The White Hart at White Hart Inn, Church Hill, Ludgvan, Penzance; rated on January 25