New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Jolly Roger at Unit 1, Reeks House, 40 Polgrean Place, St Blazey; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: Mad Hatters at The Platt, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: The Old Tea House at The Tea Shop, 6 Polmorla Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 4

• Rated 2: Tandori Spice Indian Restaurant at Tandori Spice, Fore Street, Probus, Truro; rated on December 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Fox And Hounds at Fox And Hounds Inn, Scorrier, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on January 5

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, Southbourne Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 4

• Rated 3: Flames at 32 Fore Street, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on December 15