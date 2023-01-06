New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Jolly Roger at Unit 1, Reeks House, 40 Polgrean Place, St Blazey; rated on January 5
• Rated 5: The Old Tea House at The Tea Shop, 6 Polmorla Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 4
• Rated 2: Tandori Spice Indian Restaurant at Tandori Spice, Fore Street, Probus, Truro; rated on December 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Fox And Hounds at Fox And Hounds Inn, Scorrier, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on January 5
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, Southbourne Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 4