New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Kynance Beach Cafe at Kynance Cove, The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 11
• Rated 3: Xin Chinese Restaurant at Xin Chinese Restauarant At The Rodney, 375 New Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on September 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Victoria Inn at The Victoria Inn, Chyvelah Road, Threemilestone, Truro; rated on September 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: