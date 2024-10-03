New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Kynance Beach Cafe at Kynance Cove, The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 11

• Rated 3: Xin Chinese Restaurant at Xin Chinese Restauarant At The Rodney, 375 New Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on September 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Victoria Inn at The Victoria Inn, Chyvelah Road, Threemilestone, Truro; rated on September 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 2: Chinese Wok St Austell at 51 Clifden Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 11