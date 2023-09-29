New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Piran Meadows at The View Restaurant, Piran Meadows Resort And Spa, White Cross, Newquay; rated on September 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Muddle Wine Bar at 2 Surfside Stores, Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay; rated on September 7
• Rated 1: The Wheel Inn at Wheel Inn Public House, Tresillian, Truro, Cornwall; rated on September 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Sun House at 52 Fore Street, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on September 7